David Havili and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto were on Thursday named co-captains of a “powerful” Australia-New Zealand combined side stacked with All Blacks and Wallabies to face the British and Irish Lions in Adelaide.

Coach Les Kiss picked 17 internationals in his matchday 23 for Saturday’s final warm-up game for the Lions before they face Australia in the opening test on July 19 in Brisbane.

Head coach Andy Farrell’s side are unbeaten in four matches in Australia after wins over four Super Rugby sides, including 36-24 against ACT Brumbies on Wednesday in Canberra.

The Australia-New Zealand side, the first time the antipodean sides have joined forces since 1989, could provide the Lions with their biggest test so far.

Every player in the starting XV has international caps, with Salakaia-Loto part of a Queensland Reds-heavy tight five alongside Aidan Ross, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen and Angus Blyth.