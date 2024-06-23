For the long-serving elders of the Blues, those who endured the banished dark days of yesteryear, clinching a Super Rugby title is sweeter for the struggles and sacrifice.

No championship is ever defined by one figure alone but there were no more influential characters in the Blues breaking their 21-year title drought than their coach and captain.

Patrick Tuipulotu’s heroic effort to return five weeks earlier than expected from a knee ligament injury and grind out 57 dominant minutes in the 41-10 final victory over the Chiefs will go down in Blues folklore.

When he assumed the reins from Leon MacDonald at the start of the year Vern Cotter had no hesitation reinstating Tuipulotu as captain. It’s easy to see why. Tuipulotu was the Blues’ heartbeat this year. Despite playing on one good leg his spirit again charted the path in the final.

Tuipulotu – and other senior members such as the Ioane brothers, Rieko and Akira, the latter in his final match for the Blues, and Ofa Tuʻungafasi - will treasure this success more than most after striving to break the glass ceiling for the past decade.

“It’s everything,” Tuipulotu said as he cradled the trophy. “In this moment I want to enjoy it. It’s been a hard graft, a long time, 11 years for me.

Akira Ioane and Rieko Ioane celebrate their win. Photo / Photosport

“It makes it that much sweeter. We understand what we came into when we started and the struggles then so we’ll enjoy what we’ve done now.

“There’s a lot of guys in the changing room who didn’t get to strip and helped us get to this point. We owe a lot to them; a lot to our families and supporters and to ourselves.

“It’s surreal. The last two minutes I was sitting there you couldn’t wipe the smile off my face because we finally did it. It means so much.

“The final is where I wanted to be. I’m pretty gutted I only got through 57 minutes but the boys were able to do a job and I was able to come off.”

Provided his knee sufficiently recovers Tuipulotu is expected to make his international comeback in Scott Robertson’s maiden 32-man All Blacks squad on Monday.

“The knee is fine. Good to go? I don’t know, we’ll see when we get to Monday if they find me.”

Cotter paid tribute to his skipper who received a standing ovation from the soldout Eden Park crowd when he eventually hobbled from the field with 23-minutes remaining and the job effectively done.

“He was inspirational for his team-mates,” Cotter said. “His carries, defence, lineouts and presence. He was instrumental in getting us going forward and dragging people with him. That’s what you want from a leader.

“Seeing those boys in the changing room with the trophy; seeing the spectators join in with the celebrations, it’s an amazing moment to live so enjoy it.

“It’s been 21 years, a long time between drinks. I’m incredibly proud of the group for digging in and nailing it.”

While the vastly experienced Cotter deflected praise after his hard-nosed presence proved the defining ingredient in guiding the Blues to the elusive prize, Tuipulotu acknowledged his coach’s influence in moulding the powerful, direct, game-plan that paved the way to the title.

“The rugged edge we’ve been able to build while he’s been here has been one of his strengths,” Tuipulotu said. “He’ll straight shoot you. I got that the first couple of times I met him. That’s been a good growth for this team.

“He’s kept things simple. He’s been very instrumental in the mindset of how we want to play. You would have seen we’ve played the same from the start and that’s got us here.”

Cotter instigated the Blues brutal forward-led blueprint during their preseason tour of Japan but it wasn’t absorbed overnight.

“The guys were used to playing one way and we changed that but credit to them they grabbed the ideas and started driving it themselves which is key to being successful,” Cotter said. “It’s simple but there’s a lot of complexities in what we’re doing that you probably don’t see. It’s about being effective.

Vern Cotter and Patrick Tuipulotu with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy. Photo / Photosport

“I’ve really enjoyed these guys they’ve been outstanding. It’s been one of the top seasons of rugby I’ve been involved with. They’re good people, good athletes with good attitudes. It was never about me it’s about how we can become better.”

Cotter offered a word of condolence to the Chiefs. While well beaten in a one-sided decider he expects Clayton McMillan to use a second straight final defeat to motivate the Chiefs next year.

“I know what it’s like to lose and be in the middle of the paddock when everybody is walking up getting the trophy. I empathise with him.

“He’s got to two finals. He’s the sort of character who will be back into it next year. He won’t let go. We’ll be very weary of the Chiefs next year.”

As for the Blues, the celebrations are only starting. After such a prolonged wait rightly so, too.

“We’ll slowly wind down. There’s selections and bits and pieces that will take place. We’ve always said don’t let your mind wander, stay in the present. We’ll enjoy the present, take it through to tomorrow morning, and if it goes on a bit longer...”



















