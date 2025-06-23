The winning Crusaders showed off their latest Super Rugby trophy in Christchurch with fans today. Photo / George Heard

The 2025 Super Rugby Pacific champions have shown off their silverware to an adoring public in Christchurch today.

A solid crowd turned out in cool sunshine for the Crusaders’ “Champions Parade” that saw the team arrive via tram to the corner of Cashel and High Streets.

On hand to meet them was Mayor of Christchurch, Phil Mauger.

Captain David Havili addressed the crowd before his side posed for photographs with fans and signed autographs.

It was an extra special day for Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Noah Hotham, Sevu Reece and Will Jordan who were earlier named in the All Blacks squad to face France next month. Christian Lio-Willie was also named as injury cover.