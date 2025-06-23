The winning Crusaders showed off their latest Super Rugby trophy in Christchurch with fans today. Photo / George Heard
The 2025 Super Rugby Pacific champions have shown off their silverware to an adoring public in Christchurch today.
A solid crowd turned out in cool sunshine for the Crusaders’ “Champions Parade” that saw the team arrive via tram to the corner of Cashel and High Streets.
On handto meet them was Mayor of Christchurch, Phil Mauger.
Captain David Havili addressed the crowd before his side posed for photographs with fans and signed autographs.
It was an extra special day for Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Noah Hotham, Sevu Reece and Will Jordan who were earlier named in the All Blacks squad to face France next month. Christian Lio-Willie was also named as injury cover.
The Crusaders added their 13th Super Rugby title on Saturday night, outlasting the Chiefs 16-12 in a heavyweight contest between the two best teams in the competition.
In cold and slippery conditions at Apollo Projects Stadium, it was the home side that mastered the elements, nullifying the Chiefs’ potent attack.
The win was made all the sweeter after a less-than-satisfactory 2024 season that saw the Crusaders miss the playoffs altogether. That was a significant fall from grace after winning five Super Rugby titles and two Super Rugby Aotearoa titles between 2017 and 2023.
Not only did they add another title to their impressive collection on Saturday night, they maintained their perfect record in home playoff matches – now standing at 32 from 32, and dating back to 1998.
Today’s parade marks the last official appearance as a Crusader for former Wallaby James O’Connor - who is headed overseas to continue his storied career. O’Connor joined the side at the beginning of the year, winning his first ever Super Rugby title – after debuting for the Force in 2008.