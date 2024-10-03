Franks also named Jerome Kaino as the most underrated All Black during his decade in the team, saying he “loved” playing alongside him and praised his physicality and aggression.

Owen Franks proves to fans on Reddit he is who he says he is. Photo / Photosport

When it came to opposition front rowers, Franks revealed that Argentinian prop Marcos Ayerza was his toughest opponent.

“I always had to prepare for him, my technique & aggression had to be on point. Otherwise it was gonna be a long night.”

His favourite team to play against was South Africa in Johannesburg.

“At Ellis Park, the hostile environment and playing at altitude always added a tough component. I loved the week of prep in SA, always fun with the food, the people, the fans and the hype around the game. Tendai Mtawarira was a formidable opponent. I enjoyed locking horns with him.”

Known for his love of the gym, Franks shared his thoughts on fitness and rugby.

Asked how he balanced strength and weight for scrummaging while being effective around the park, Franks said it was all about diet.

“The sweet spot was found through trial and error. If I got too heavy – anything above 122kg – it would mess with my play around the field. If I became too light, below 118kg, I couldn’t handle the contact as well. My test debut was at 112kg, but I quickly figured out I needed to get heavier.”

In retirement, Franks continues a similar training regime. “For training, it’s very similar, except I adjust my training according to how beat up I was from the game. For example, in season, heavy lower on Monday, upper body Tuesday, full body power Thursday, accessory work and pump on Friday.

“How I’m training now it’s one heavy upper, one heavy lower day, and a dynamic upper and lower body day. I do a lot more accessory work at the gym since I’m not running as much.”

Franks attributes his success on the rugby field to power cleans, cleans and front squats. “The technical aspect of these movements translates really well for scrummaging and the physicality required.”

He also shared his diet secrets, saying: “I’ve lost close to 13 kilos since retiring, without the same calorie demands for my position. I had to be 120kg, which is above my natural weight. No matter what, it’s good food, especially if I have to overeat. 90% of my diet is good quality meat, high-fat dairy, and little vegetables and fruits. Meal after the game was always a treat meal to me, a big fat burger or pizza! Comfort eating was king, depending on how the game went!”

Not everything was serious, though. Franks, who holds the unique record of having the most international caps without scoring any points, revealed, “Scoring was never a motivating factor for me,” and wished he could have played a bit longer.

Regarding Dane Coles’ colourful language, Franks said: “I was never really listening – too busy trying to breathe!”

And when asked about the story of Kieran Read choking out Richie Mo’unga at his wedding after whiskey was the drink of choice, Franks was tight-lipped. “This may or may not be true … it was a great night. Let’s leave it at that.”