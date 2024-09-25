Scott Robertson names his All Blacks side to face the Wallabies in Wellington on Saturday.

All Blacks squad named at 11am

Beauden Barrett tipped to start at No 10

Jordie Barrett ruled out after suffering knee injury

Sam Cane set to play his 100th test, last in NZ

Load more

All Blacks v Australia history

Played 177

All Blacks won 124

Australia 45

Drawn 8

All Blacks points 3959

Australia points 2591

The All Blacks have won eight straight against the Wallabies, their last defeat back in 2020. New Zealand’s longest winning streak against Australia is 10.

All Blacks recent record in Wellington

Sky Stadium has not been a great venue for the All Blacks of late. They’ve had one win in their past seven tests in Wellington, going back to the 2017 British and Irish Lions series. The last time Australia visited, the Wallabies left with a 16-16 draw after Jordie Barrett nailed a 79th-minute penalty to earn a face-saving result. The All Blacks’ last two tests in the capital have resulted in a 10-point defeat and an eight-point loss. Ouch.

Since 2017

Lions 24 All Blacks 21, 2017

All Blacks 26 France 13, 2018

South Africa 36 All Blacks 34, 2018

All Blacks 16 South Africa 16, 2019

All Blacks 16 Australia 16, 2020

Ireland 32 All Blacks 22, 2022

Argentina 38 All Blacks 30, 2024

Australia have played the All Blacks six times at Sky Stadium, their only win coming in the 2000 test when John Eales kicked a late winning penalty. They drew the last encounter 16-16 in 2020. Australia do have two other victories at Sky Stadium, both at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, beating USA 67-5 and a quarter-final win over South Africa 11-9.

Australia also have victories over the All Blacks at Athletic Park in 1949, 1964, 1982, 1986 and 1990.

All Blacks v Australia line-ups

All Blacks

When is the All Blacks team named? Thursday 11am

Australia

Named Thursday

Sam Cane to join All Blacks’ 100 club

The All Blacks No 7 is expected to reach 100 tests when he takes the field in Wellington on Saturday. Cane has made 76 international starts, with 23 appearances off the bench. He has already reached 100 games for the All Blacks as he played the Barbarians in 2017. Cane made his debut against Ireland in 2012, a 22-19 win in Christchurch. He didn’t lose a test until his 23rd match for New Zealands.

The only top-tier team Sam Cane has never beaten is England. Amazingly, of his 99 tests, Cane has only played England once, which was the 2019 semifinal defeat.

List of teams Sam Cane has played

Australia (24), Argentina (17), South Africa (16), Ireland (9), France (8), Wales (5), Italy (4), British and Irish Lions (3), Japan (2), Scotland (2), Namibia (2), United States (2), England (1) Tonga (1), Samoa (1), Barbarians (1), Georgia (1), Uruguay (1).

All Blacks to play 100 tests

Sam Whitelock 153

Richie McCaw 148

Keven Mealamu 132

Beauden Barrett 130

Kieran Read 127

Aaron Smith 125

Tony Woodcock 118

Dan Carter 112

Brodie Retallick 109

Owen Franks 108

Ma’a Nonu 103

Mils Muliaina 100

All Blacks v Australia form guide (last five tests)

All Blacks: W, L, L, W, L

Australia: L, L, W, L, L

All Blacks v Australia referee

Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will be in control of the second Bledisloe Cup test. He’s been in charge of the All Blacks’ three tests previously including Argentina’s 25-18 defeat in Christchurch two years ago. Amashukeli was referee of the All Blacks’ first test this season, a 16-15 win over England in Dunedin. Australia are 2-0 in games with Amashukeli in charge.

All Blacks v Australia TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.06 Draw: $26 Australia: $7

All Blacks v Australia - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Australia, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

The Alternative Commentary Collective will have live commentary from James McOnie & Tony Lyall from 7pm on Sky Sport 9 and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.



