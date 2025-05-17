Follow the action as Moana Pasifika host the Blues at North Harbour Stadium.

Moana Pasifika team to face Blues

Fresh from a week off, Moana Pasifika have made minimal changes to their side to face the Blues.

Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou returns from concussion to take his place in the starting side, while Patrick Pellegrini gets an opportunity to start at first-five with Jackson Garden-Bachop moving to the bench.

The rest of the team is unchanged.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Feleti Sae - Ta’ufo’ou 4. Tom Savage 5. Samuel Slade 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Tevita Ofa 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Allan Craig 20. Sione Havili Talitui 21. Melani Matavao 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Julian Savea.

Unavailable: Alamanda Motuga (shoulder), Fine Inisi (ankle), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee, season), Pone Fa’amausili (calf), Sama Malolo (shoulder, season).

Blues team to face Moana Pasifika

The Blues welcome back wing Caleb Clarke from a thigh injury for their crucial clash with Moana Pasifika.

After missing four games, Clarke will line up on the left wing with AJ Lam shifting back to the right wing.

In the forwards, Angus Ta’avao returns to the starting role at tighthead prop, Josh Beehre comes into the second row and Adrian Choat starts at blindside flanker in place of Anton Segner, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

“This is another big match for us. We need to be clinical as a group and lift our physicality and intensity,” said Blues coach Vern Cotter.

“We’ve built some good momentum in recent weeks, and this is another step forward as we focus on continually improving our game.”

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Josh Beehre 6. Adrian Choat 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Taufa Funaki 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Xavi Taele 13. Rieko Ioane 14. AJ Lam 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Marcel Renata 19. Laghlan McWhannell 20. Cam Christie 21. Finlay Christie 22. Harry Plummer 23. Cole Forbes.

Unavailable: Anton Segner (shoulder), Stephen Perofeta (leg), Reon Paul (shoulder), Cam Suafoa (medical), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season)