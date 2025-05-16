Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and the Highlanders.

For the ACC’s live commentary call, click here.

Hurricanes team to face Highlanders

First-five Brett Cameron has been named on the bench for his first match of the season, seven months after tearing his ACL.

Cameron was set to miss the entire season, but makes a timely return as the Hurricanes look for a third straight win.

The Hurricanes have made mass changes in their forward pack with Xavier Numia and Pasilio Tosi named at prop, and Zach Gallagher at lock, while there has been a rotation in the loose forwards with Brad Shields starting at blindside, moving Brayden Iose to No 8 and Peter Lakai to openside.

Bailyn Sullivan starts on the wing, with confirmation Kini Naholo has torn his ACL.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Pasilio Tosi 4. Zach Gallagher 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Peter Lakai 8. Brayden Iose 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Ngatungane Punivai 12. Riley Higgins 13. Billy Proctor (cc) 14. Bailyn Sullivan 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones , 18. Tevita Mafileo 19. Will Tucker 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 21. Eretara Enari 22. Brett Cameron 23. Fatafehi Fineanganofo.

Unavailable: Kini Naholo (knee, season), Tyrel Lomax (ankle) Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Caleb Delany (back)

Highlanders team to face Hurricanes

After the bye last week, Jamie Joseph has made mass changes to his side as they fight to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

In the pack, Jack Taylor swaps places with Soane Vikena to start at hooker, while Mitch Dunshea slots in at lock alongside Fabian Holland. Sean Withy moves from openside flanker to No 8, allowing Veveni Lasaqa to start.

In the backs, Folau Fakatava starts at halfback alongside Taine Robinson at first-five, while Jona Nareki and Tanielu Tele’a have overcome injuries to take their places on the left wing and centre respectively.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Vevemi Lasaqa 8. Sean Withy 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Taine Robinson 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Soane Vikena 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Oliver Haig 20. Michael Loft 21. Adam Lennox 22. Cam Millar 23. Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), James Arscott (shoulder), Nikora Broughton (knee), Sosefo Kautai (neck), Tanielu Tele’a, Finn Hurley (quad, season), Hayden Michaels (hamstring, season), Ajay Faleafaga (hand, season).