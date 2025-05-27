Classics return: Former All Blacks to feature in Eden Park curtain-raiser against Pasifika legends

Stephen Donald watches his famous penalty sail between the posts during the 2011 Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and France. Photo / Photosport
The Classics - those former All Blacks who are slightly longer in tooth with a few more greys in their hair but no less competitive - have been reborn.
They will feature in a match against the Pasifika Legends, in a curtain-raiser for the Manu Samoa v Scotland test matchat Eden Park on July 18.
World Cup-winning All Blacks John Afoa and Charlie Faumuina will don the black jersey once again as part of The Classics, a side formed 38 years ago by former All Black Andy Haden to keep players connected to the game and their communities.
Coaching them will be another Eden Park legend - Stephen “Beaver” Donald. In 2011, he was famously called up to the All Blacks squad while out whitebaiting on the Waikato River, and went on to kick the match-winning penalty against France in the Rugby World Cup Final.
“We are incredibly proud of Dad’s contribution to NZ Rugby, as an All Black, but the enduring legacy of The Classics is something that we can contribute to and build upon to ensure players and fans connect after their playing careers,” Haden’s son Chris and daughter Laura told the Herald.
“Rugby has given so much to our family, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to give something back to rugby in honour of Dad”.
The Classics have previously travelled the globe, playing festival football in iconic stadiums (and against first class opposition) such as Wanda Stadium (v Spain), Prince Chichibu Stadium (v Japan), HFC Stadium, Suva (v Fiji), Ballymore (v Classic Wallabies), Welford Road (v Leicester Tigers), Stade Mayol (v RC Toulon).
It also has a proud history of matches on home soil including Tokomaru Bay (v Ngati Porou East Coast), and Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei (v Classic Taniwha).
Former All Blacks who have previously worn the Classics jersey include Donald, Jerry Collins, Jeff Wilson, Jonah Lomu, Andrew Mehrtens, Justin Marshall, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Rico Gear, Hosea Gear, Conrad Smith, Piri Weepu, Cory Flynn, Troy Flavell, Jamie Joseph, and current All Blacks coach Scott “Razor” Robertson.
Kicking off at 5.15pm, the 60-minute curtain-raiser - four quarters of 15 minutes each - will set the scene for the test match.
“Bringing these legends back to Eden Park, where they’ve delivered so many unforgettable moments, is a privilege and a perfect way to open what promises to be a blockbuster night of rugby,” said Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner.
“Rugby has a unique ability to bring people together, and this double-header is an opportunity to showcase that at New Zealand’s home of rugby.
“It’s about more than just the game, this is about giving fans a memorable experience, supporting our community, and reinforcing Auckland as a destination for major events.”
The Pasifika Legends are a team of former Pacific internationals who form part of a powerful new movement, Legends Rise, a collaboration between Pacific Rugby Players (PRP) and South Seas Healthcare Trust, focused on tackling the silent crisis of men’s health in Pacific communities.
Organisers say the curtain-raiser will feature appearances by international legends from New Zealand and the Pacific.
There will be fan activations and ambassador-led community engagement, and a portion of proceeds will go towards supporting grassroots men’s health initiatives.
Tickets for the full match day experience are on sale now at Ticketek.