Classics return: Former All Blacks to feature in Eden Park curtain-raiser against Pasifika legends

Stephen Donald watches his famous penalty sail between the posts during the 2011 Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and France. Photo / Photosport

The Classics - those former All Blacks who are slightly longer in tooth with a few more greys in their hair but no less competitive - have been reborn.

They will feature in a match against the Pasifika Legends, in a curtain-raiser for the Manu Samoa v Scotland test match at Eden Park on July 18.

World Cup-winning All Blacks John Afoa and Charlie Faumuina will don the black jersey once again as part of The Classics, a side formed 38 years ago by former All Black Andy Haden to keep players connected to the game and their communities.

Coaching them will be another Eden Park legend - Stephen “Beaver” Donald. In 2011, he was famously called up to the All Blacks squad while out whitebaiting on the Waikato River, and went on to kick the match-winning penalty against France in the Rugby World Cup Final.

“We are incredibly proud of Dad’s contribution to NZ Rugby, as an All Black, but the enduring legacy of The Classics is something that we can contribute to and build upon to ensure players and fans connect after their playing careers,” Haden’s son Chris and daughter Laura told the Herald.