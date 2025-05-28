The All Blacks coach and NZR chief executive join Elliott Smith and Liam Napier in the studio for an exclusive and wide-ranging discussion of all the big rugby issues. Video / ZB

The Highlanders host the Chiefs on Friday night at 7.05pm in the final round of Super Rugby Pacific’s regular season.

The Crusaders take on the Brumbies in Canberra at 9.35pm.

On Saturday, the Blues host the Waratahs in a must-win game in Auckland at 4.35pm before Moana Pasifika play the Hurricanes in Wellington at 7.05pm.

Highlanders team to face the Chiefs

The Highlanders will be looking to stave off finishing with the wooden spoon when they host the Chiefs on Friday night.

Coach Jamie Joseph has made just one change to the starting side from last weekend’s close loss to the Crusaders, with Cam Millar in at first five-eighths with Taine Robinson (foot) out injured.

Tai Cribb retains his place starting at lock after a late promotion to the starting line-up last week.