There is also just one change on the bench, too, with prop Daniel Lienert-Brown returning in place of Josh Bartlett.
Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Tai Cribb 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Sean Withy 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Cam Millar 11. Taniela Filimone 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.
Bench: 16. Soane Vikena 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Will Stodart 20. Michael Loft 21. Adam Lennox 22. Cam Millar 23. Thomas Umaga-Jensen.
Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), Nikora Broughton (knee), Finn Hurley (quad), Hayden Michaels (hamstring), Ajay Faleafaga (broken hand), James Arscott (shoulder), Hugh Renton (groin), Jona Nareki (knee), Oliver Haig (foot), Mitch Dunshea (neck), Taine Robinson (foot).
Chiefs team to face the Highlanders
A new-look forward pack will run out for the Chiefs on Friday night as they look to clinch the top seed going into the playoffs
The front row has been swapped out, with Jared Proffit and Reuben O’Neill starting at prop and Bradley Slater in at hooker.
Josh Lord also joins the starting side at lock, while Samipeni Finau has been named at blindside flanker.
In the backline, Xavier Roe gets the start at halfback, with Etene Nanai-Seturo returning from injury on the left wing. Leroy Carter moves to the right as a result.
Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Simon Parker and Cortez Ratima all move back to the bench, while Manasa Mataele has been named as backline cover.