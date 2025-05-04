Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

The best half of Super Rugby this season: Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Moana Pasifika beat the Highlanders 34-29 in Dunedin. Video / Sky Sport
Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The second half of the Hurricanes’ 35-17 win over the table-topping Chiefs was full of action.
  • The Blues have started the huge job of clambering out of the massive hole with a win over the Force.
  • Moana Pasifika earned a 34-29 edge-of-the-seat victory over the Highlanders.

The Hurricanes’ 35-17 spanking of the table-topping Chiefs was as remarkable a match as there’s been in this vibrant Super Rugby Pacific season.

A game of two halves? Way too low-key a description. The first 39 minutes could have been bottled and sold

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby