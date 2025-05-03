All the action as the Hurricanes host the Chiefs in Wellington.

Asafo Aumua makes his return to the starting side for the Hurricanes this weekend in one of four changes to the run-on XV.

All of those changes come in the forwards, with Tyrel Lomax returning at tighthead prop, Isaia Walker-Leawere in at lock and Brayden Iose starting at blindside flanker in his 50th appearance.

Pasilio Tosi, Raymond Tuputupu, Zach Gallagher and Brad Shields all move to the bench, which is otherwise unchanged.

“We’re excited for the game this weekend, Chiefs are the top of the table, and we know what sort of challenge that will present,” coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“It’ll be a good opportunity to test ourselves this weekend and build a bit of momentum off the back of what we have created over the last few games.”

Hurricanes: 1. Tevita Mafileo 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Kini Naholo 12. Riley Higgins 13. Billy Proctor (cc) 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Zach Gallagher 20. Brad Shields (cc) 21. Eretara Enari 22. Riley Hohepa 23. Bailyn Sullivan.

Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee, season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Peter Umaga-Jensen (concussion).

A new front row will run out for the Chiefs against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday night, with hooker Bradley Slater and loosehead prop Ollie Norris moving into the run-on side.

Daniel Rona starts in the midfield with Anton Lienert-Brown out with injury, while Leroy Carter returns on the left wing. The Chiefs have indicated Lienert-Brown’s injury will keep him sidelined for a mid-term period.

Samisoni Taukei’aho and Aidan Ross move to the bench, while Xavier Roe and Gideon Wrampling provide the backline cover in a 6-2 bench split.

Damian McKenzie remains out with a hand injury, but is due to return soon.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Bradley Slater 3. George Dyer 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Kaylum Boshier 8. Luke Jacobson (c) 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Aidan Ross 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Simon Parker 21. Wallace Sititi 22. Xavier Roe 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Unavailable: Damian McKenzie (hand), Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring).