Another aspect of Wyllie that didn’t fit the ruthless image came in 1984 when seven Canterbury players returned from touring Australia with the All Blacks. He found it so hard to drop the replacement players he had used for Canterbury while the All Blacks were away, that for a couple of weeks there was hardly room on the training field for the extended squad. Eventually the job of breaking the news to the players who weren’t wanted was assigned to his assistant Doug Bruce.

Nevertheless the perception of Wyllie as personifying old-school hardness in the vein of Colin Meads and Ken Gray had a solid basis too.

He was certainly physically intimidating. When he was at high school at St Andrew’s College in Christchurch, they dropped boxing from the school sports for fear of what Wyllie might do to his heavyweight opponents.

The 1990 All Blacks team photo ahead of their tour to France. Photo / Photosport

As a young club player for Glenmark he soon showed his ability to play through pain. Clubmates recalled a match against the United club when, 10 minutes from the end of play, Wyllie dislocated a thumb that wouldn’t go back into place. “Go off and get it fixed,” they urged. “No, I’ll tuck it under my hand,” said Wyllie. He finished the game.

His nickname came from All Black halfback Lyn Davis. After a Town-Country game at Lancaster Park, Town halfback Davis, his ears still ringing from a string of Wyllie’s verbal on-field sprays, snapped back. “God, you’ve done nothing but grizzle, grizzle, grizzle all game.”

So it was that Wyllie became Grizz to his mates in Canterbury and All Black rugby, and to grateful headline writers all over the world.

He became Canterbury’s captain in 1972, and remained their leader for 108 games, until he retired from provincial play at the end of the 1979 season, having played 214 games for his province.

As an on-field leader he was more conservative than he would be as a coach. Even fellow forwards thought he liked the idea of dominating the scrums just a little too much.

Alex Wyllie, Rugby union player for Canterbury, 1964-79. Canterbury lifted the Ranfurly Shield in 1969 and 1972. © Copyright Photo: www.photosport.nz

Canterbury and All Black hooker Tane Norton recalled in particular a game with Bay of Plenty in Rotorua. “We were playing in ankle deep mud,” said Norton. “We had a scrum set that was almost on the halfway mark. Alex wanted us to go for a pushover try! We just told him to get stuffed.”

Taking over as Canterbury coach in 1982, Wyllie issued a famous edict at the first training run in Amberley. One player says Wyllie reckoned the only excuses for missing training were death or docking. Another that it was death or crutching. In 1991, Wyllie himself couldn’t remember which it actually was, but the important point, he said, was that there “were no bloody excuses at all really”.

His training sessions in those days were always brutal. Lock Kerry Mitchell said: “Very early on Alex made us train for hours at Rugby Park. I was completely stuffed. My wife had cooked a nice meal, and she was really unimpressed when I got home. She thought I’d got boozed after training. I couldn’t even talk to explain. I was gone.”

But there was more going on than many realised. Jim Blair, who would go on to be a skills expert with the All Blacks, was flying down from Auckland on a weekly basis in 1982. Wyllie soon saw how Blair’s methods sharpened the Canterbury attack.

The respect was mutual. “Once you get to know him,” said Blair, “you realise that Alex’s a much maligned man as far as his intelligence goes. He has a very conceptual approach to rugby, and you can’t have that unless you’re a deep thinker.”