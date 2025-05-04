All the action as the Highlanders host Moana Pasifika in Dunedin.

Head Coach Jamie Joseph has made only one change to the Highlanders forward pack this week, with Oliver Haig starting at lock.

Hugh Renton was initially named in the No 8 jersey, but a late shuffle sees Will Stodart retain the jersey.

In the back line, Nathan Hastie starts at halfback, Timoci Tavatavanawai moves back to second five-eighths, while Sam Gilbert starts on the right wing.

On the bench, prop Rohan Wingham makes his first appearance in the game day squad for the season.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot 2. Soane Vikena 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Oliver Haig 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Sean Withy 8. Will Stodart 9. Nathan Hastie 10. Cameron Millar 11. Jonah Lowe 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen 14. Sam Gilbert 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Jack Taylor 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Rohan Wingham 19. Mitch Dunshea 20. Veveni Lasaqa 21. Folau Fakatava 22. Taine Robinson 23. Taniela Filimone.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), James Arscott (shoulder), Nikora Broughton (knee), Jona Nareki (knee), Sosefo Kautai (neck), Tanielu Tele’a (hamstring), Finn Hurley (quad, season), Hayden Michaels (hamstring, season), Ajay Faleafaga (hand, season).

Kyren Taumoefolau returns for Moana Pasifika in one of just two changes to the starting side.

Taumoefolau will start on the left wing in the lone change to the back line, with the other move seeing Chris Apoua starts at tighthead prop.

On the bench, former Wallabies prop Pone Fa’amausili is in line for his Moana Pasifika debut, as is lock Ofa Tauatevalu.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Chris Apoua 4. Tom Savage 5. Samuel Slade 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Tevita Ofa 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Tomasi Maka 17. Monu Moli 18. Pone Fa’amausili 19. Ofa Tauatevalu 20. Sione Havili Talitui 21. Melani Matavao 22. Julian Savea 23. Patrick Pellegrini.

Unavailable: Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou (concussion), Fine Inisi (ankle), James Lay (neck), Lotu Inisi (knee), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee, season), Sama Malolo (shoulder, season), Samiuela Moli (rib), Sione Mafile’o (neck), Solomon Alaimalo (foot).