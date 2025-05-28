Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Patrick Tuipulotu re-signs with Blues and NZ Rugby until 2028

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Patrick Tuipulotu of the Blues has signed on for another three Super Rugby seasons. Photo / Photosport

Patrick Tuipulotu of the Blues has signed on for another three Super Rugby seasons. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks lock and Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu has re-signed with the club and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until the end of the 2028 Super Rugby Pacific season.

One of the most respected figures in New Zealand rugby, Tuipulotu’s recommitment is a major moment for the defending Super Rugby Champions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby