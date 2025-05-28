“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, but I believe there’s still more to come. I’m excited about the future and honoured to lead this team into the next chapter.”

Standing at 1.98m, his imposing physicality and relentless work rate have long made him a key figure in both the Blues and All Blacks environments.

After taking on the fulltime captaincy in 2020, Tuipulotu has helped shape the culture of the club, culminating in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific title.

Despite suffering a serious injury late in the season, Tuipulotu returned in time to lead the team to victory in the Grand Final, a performance that epitomised his grit and character.

Now aged 32, Tuipulotu’s journey began at St Peter’s College in Auckland before rising through the New Zealand Schools and Under 20s programmes. He made his All Blacks debut in 2014.

Off the field, Tuipulotu has also been instrumental within the community as founder of the Blues Charitable Trust (BCT), a youth development charity on a mission to help rangatahi (young people) make informed choices and build brighter, more successful futures.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore said Tuipulotu’s re-signing represents much more than a just a contract extension.

“Patrick is the heartbeat of this team. He leads with integrity, plays with passion, and gives everything for the jersey.

“His decision to stay is a powerful endorsement of what we’ve built here at the Blues, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him with us through 2028.”

NZR general manager professional rugby & performance Chris Lendrum said it was exciting to have Tuipulotu re-sign.

“Pat’s resilience, dedication and consistency have been hallmarks of his career for the past decade, and he has grown into an influential leader in our game on and off the field. Committing to a further three years is testament to the passion and commitment Pat has for the teams and communities he represents, and his loyalty to New Zealand.”