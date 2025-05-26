Advertisement
Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika: Billy Proctor eyes All Blacks return, but remains focused on Super Rugby Pacific

The All Blacks coach and NZR chief executive join Elliott Smith and Liam Napier in the studio for an exclusive and wide-ranging discussion of all the big rugby issues. Video / ZB

Hurricanes midfielder Billy Proctor is doing everything possible to make the first All Blacks squad of the year, but right now he wants his footy to do the talking on the field.

After missing the first eight games of the season with an Achilles injury, Proctor has arguably been the best player in Super Rugby Pacific, with his form coinciding with a change in fortunes for the Hurricanes.

They were 3-5 without him but since Proctor returned, the Hurricanes have found top gear and are unbeaten, with a draw and four wins, which have elevated them into the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

Last month, the 26-year-old re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, signalling his intention to add to the two test appearances he made last year against Fiji and Japan.

His form will have left All Blacks coach Scott Robertson with plenty to ponder ahead of his first 35-man squad naming on June 23, but more importantly whether Proctor or incumbent Rieko Ioane should don the No 13 jersey in the first of three tests against France.

While Proctor admits his desire to feature for the All Blacks, his goal right now is helping the Hurricanes ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Proctor said. “Just here to do my best for this team.

“That’s all I can control and all I can worry about. All the rest is for other people to talk about and do what they want with.

“Getting a taste of it last year, that’s definitely where I want to be, being in the environment and playing for the best team in New Zealand.

“I want to be playing international footy, but as I said, my focus is here at the moment.”

While he has only played two tests, Proctor said being in the All Blacks environment was a great learning experience.

“There are only so many opportunities at international level,” he said. “The margin for error can be quite small.

“Being able to execute under pressure and in those windows of opportunity is really important.”

The Hurricanes are guaranteed a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, and a victory over Moana Pasifika on Saturday will see them finish fourth in the regular season.

Moana Pasifika, who need to win to make the playoffs for the first time, beat the Hurricanes 40-31 earlier this season.

While Proctor wasn’t around for the start of the season, he insists the players were always confident of finishing inside the top-six playoff positions.

“I don’t think we were concerned,” Proctor said. “We were not far off in a lot of those games.

“There were just a few little bits we needed to fix up, and we’ve slowly gotten to that point over the last few games that we’ve got the ball rolling and are feeling pretty good.

“I don’t think the belief ever left the group. Within this group, we always believed we had the potential to be one of the better teams in the competition.”

Finishing fourth is important, considering the new playoff format Super Rugby Pacific has adopted this season.

The finals format involves 1 v 6, 2 v 5 and 3 v 4, with the three winners and the highest-ranked losers advancing to the semifinals.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

