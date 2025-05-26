While Proctor admits his desire to feature for the All Blacks, his goal right now is helping the Hurricanes ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Proctor said. “Just here to do my best for this team.

“That’s all I can control and all I can worry about. All the rest is for other people to talk about and do what they want with.

“Getting a taste of it last year, that’s definitely where I want to be, being in the environment and playing for the best team in New Zealand.

“I want to be playing international footy, but as I said, my focus is here at the moment.”

While he has only played two tests, Proctor said being in the All Blacks environment was a great learning experience.

“There are only so many opportunities at international level,” he said. “The margin for error can be quite small.

“Being able to execute under pressure and in those windows of opportunity is really important.”

The Hurricanes are guaranteed a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, and a victory over Moana Pasifika on Saturday will see them finish fourth in the regular season.

Moana Pasifika, who need to win to make the playoffs for the first time, beat the Hurricanes 40-31 earlier this season.

While Proctor wasn’t around for the start of the season, he insists the players were always confident of finishing inside the top-six playoff positions.

“I don’t think we were concerned,” Proctor said. “We were not far off in a lot of those games.

“There were just a few little bits we needed to fix up, and we’ve slowly gotten to that point over the last few games that we’ve got the ball rolling and are feeling pretty good.

“I don’t think the belief ever left the group. Within this group, we always believed we had the potential to be one of the better teams in the competition.”

Finishing fourth is important, considering the new playoff format Super Rugby Pacific has adopted this season.

The finals format involves 1 v 6, 2 v 5 and 3 v 4, with the three winners and the highest-ranked losers advancing to the semifinals.

