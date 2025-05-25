Before that, there will be a huge week of preparation and Savea knows this is arguably the biggest match in Moana Pasifika’s short history.

“It’s a great lesson, not only for myself but for everyone that played tonight,” Savea said after the Chiefs game.

”What is our mental state when we’re under pressure like that? How do we get out of it?

“It’s a good smack on the nose for us. Now it’s all about next week, and we’ve got to throw everything into next week.

“The boys are really disappointed because they care. I want them to hold on to that feeling and carry it through this week.

“We want to earn another week. To do that, we have to turn up each day and be the best.”

Savea was pulled from the field midway through the second half, with coach Tana Umaga saying his skipper had an injury, although he wasn’t willing to go into details.

Umaga has played and coached in many big games in his career, and the former New Zealand captain knows the magnitude of Saturday’s clash in Wellington.

“We’ve just got to go down there and try to win,” Umaga said. “Whatever happens after that happens.

“First and foremost, we’ve got to prepare well. We’ve got to learn from this week.

“We were just a step behind tonight, everything was too fast for us, at the breakdown, across the gain line. If we want to be better next week, we’ve got to find that step because we can’t afford to do that next week.”

For the Chiefs, it cemented their status as the team to beat and a win over the Highlanders would guarantee them top spot in the playoffs.

They ran in 13 tries – their previous best being 10 - with wing Leroy Carter and halfback Cortez Ratima both claiming hat-tricks.

The 10 tries came in their win over Moana Pasifika in Hamilton last year, the same game where they had their previous biggest margin of victory which was 56.

On top of that, 85 points is the most they’ve scored in a game, with their best coming in a 72-65 win over the Lions in 2010.

In the last round, the Crusaders are away to the ACT Brumbies in Canberra, with the winner likely finishing second on the points table.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.