All the action as the Chiefs host Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has made just one change to the starting side that beat the Crusaders two weeks ago, with the Chiefs coming in off a bye last week.

Samisoni Taukei’aho will start at hooker in an otherwise unchanged side, with Brodie McAlister moving back to the bench. It’s a direct swap, with no other movement in the matchday 23.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Simon Parker 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Aidan Ross 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Josh Lord 20. Samipeni Finau 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (toe), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring).

Moana Pasifika team to face the Chiefs

A knee injury to fullback William Havili has triggered a rejigging of the backline. Tevita Ofa moves from the right wing to fullback, Kyren Taumoefolau moves from left wing to right, with Solomon Alaimalo coming in on the left.

Danny Toala is named at second five-eighths, which sees Julian Savea move to the bench.

They’re the only changes made from the side that beat the Blues in Albany last weekend, as Moana Pasifika now look to shore up their position in the top six.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou 4. Tom Savage 5. Samuel Slade 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Solomon Alaimalo 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Kyren Taumoefolau 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Allan Craig 20. Sione Havili Talitui 21. Melani Matavao 22. Julian Savea 23. Jackson Garden-Bachop.

Unavailable: Fine Inisi (ankle), James Lay (neck), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee, season), Pone Fa’amausili (calf), Sama Malolo (shoulder, season), William Havili (knee).