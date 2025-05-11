Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Seven talking points from round 13 – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZ Herald rugby writer Liam Napier undergoes, and fails, rugby's head knock assessment test. Video / NZHerald
Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Chiefs hold a two-point lead at the top of the table after a 35-19 win over the Crusaders.
  • The Brumbies leapfrogged the Crusaders to climb up to second on the ladder with a 33-14 win over the Western Force.
  • The Blues also moved back into the playoff spots with a big win over the Fijian Drua in Suva.

Everything was set for an epic game when the Chiefs played the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night.

A sell-out crowd of 17,000 people? Yes. The rain stopping? Yes. The two best teams in Super Rugby Pacific this year providing what could be the dress rehearsal for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby