Fijian Drua grieve death of Castres Olympique winger Josaia Raisuqe

AFP
Fijian Drua players, who were deeply affected by the death of former Fiji international Josaia Raisuqe, ahead of their Super Rugby clash with the Blues on Friday. Photo / Getty Images

Fijian Drua players were deeply affected by the death of former Fiji international Josaia Raisuqe, their captain and coach said, contributing to their defeat to the Auckland Blues and ending their Super Rugby playoff hopes.

The last-placed Drua were beaten 34-5 by the defending champions in Suva on Friday, a ninth loss from 12 matches leaving them with no chance of qualifying for next month’s top-six finals.

The match kicked off just hours after the Drua players learned of the death of France-based Raisuqe, who helped his country win Olympic rugby sevens silver in Paris last year.

The 30-year-old died after his car was hit by a train on Thursday, his Top 14 club Castres Olympique said.

Drua captain Mesake Doge said it was “gut-wrenching” for his players, many of whom knew Raisuqe.

“Our feelings are for his family, especially with Josaia being away from home,” Doge told Sky Sport on Friday.

“I know the boys are feeling it for one of our brothers. It was a bit gut-wrenching for us this morning.”

Drua coach Glen Jackson said the “tragic loss” of Raisuqe contributed towards a modest performance from his team.

“With so much on the line it is obviously an upsetting performance for the boys and for everyone watching,” New Zealander Jackson said.

“I know how much effort they put in to try and make everyone in this country proud.”

Jackson said brighter news for his team was this week’s signing of Fijian international lock Temo Mayanavanua on a two-season deal beginning next year.

Mayanavanua has been a key figure for English club Northampton Saints, who are contesting this month’s European Champions Cup final against French side Bordeaux Begles.

“Someone like Temo brings a lot of experience, especially from the UK, around lineouts and what it means to be professional,” Jackson said.

“I believe in a year, in two years, with the right people in the building, we’re going to be a quality team.”

– Agence France-Presse

