Drua captain Mesake Doge said it was “gut-wrenching” for his players, many of whom knew Raisuqe.

“Our feelings are for his family, especially with Josaia being away from home,” Doge told Sky Sport on Friday.

“I know the boys are feeling it for one of our brothers. It was a bit gut-wrenching for us this morning.”

Drua coach Glen Jackson said the “tragic loss” of Raisuqe contributed towards a modest performance from his team.

“With so much on the line it is obviously an upsetting performance for the boys and for everyone watching,” New Zealander Jackson said.

“I know how much effort they put in to try and make everyone in this country proud.”

Jackson said brighter news for his team was this week’s signing of Fijian international lock Temo Mayanavanua on a two-season deal beginning next year.

Mayanavanua has been a key figure for English club Northampton Saints, who are contesting this month’s European Champions Cup final against French side Bordeaux Begles.

“Someone like Temo brings a lot of experience, especially from the UK, around lineouts and what it means to be professional,” Jackson said.

“I believe in a year, in two years, with the right people in the building, we’re going to be a quality team.”

