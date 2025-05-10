- Fijian Drua players were affected by Josaia Raisuqe’s death, impacting their performance against the Blues.
Fijian Drua players were deeply affected by the death of former Fiji international Josaia Raisuqe, their captain and coach said, contributing to their defeat to the Auckland Blues and ending their Super Rugby playoff hopes.
The last-placed Drua were beaten 34-5 by the defending champions in Suva on Friday, a ninth loss from 12 matches leaving them with no chance of qualifying for next month’s top-six finals.
The match kicked off just hours after the Drua players learned of the death of France-based Raisuqe, who helped his country win Olympic rugby sevens silver in Paris last year.
The 30-year-old died after his car was hit by a train on Thursday, his Top 14 club Castres Olympique said.