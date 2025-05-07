“We were much more consistent throughout the game against Force, and this is another important step for us,” Cotter said.

“The Drua are a dangerous side and play with flair. They will be confident in front of their home fans, so we need to bring high intensity from the start and feed off the energy.”

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Taufa Funaki 10. Beauden Barrett 11. A.J. Lam 12. Xavi Taele 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Cole Forbes 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Josh Beehre 20. Adrian Choat 21. Finlay Christie 22. Harry Plummer 23. Zarn Sullivan.

Unavailable: Caleb Clarke (thigh), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Crusaders team to face to Chiefs

After the bye last week, the Crusaders return will also see the return of centre Braydon Ennor from injury.

Ennor, who has not featured since round five, will start alongside David Havili in the midfield.

In the forwards, lock Antonio Shalfoon and blindside flanker Cullen Grace return to the starting XV, while changes in the backline see Rivez Reihana start at first-five in place of Taha Kemara, who is out with injury, while Chay Fihaki is back on the right wing with Sevu Reece on the left.

“The Chiefs will be disappointed in their performance over the weekend, and they’ll come here and want to be brutal, they’re proud men and they’ll come here determined,” coach Rob Penney said.

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu 17. George Bower 18. Seb Calder 19. Jamie Hannah 20.Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

Unavailable: Ethan Blackadder (hamstring), Dom Gardiner (foot),Johnny Lee (calf), Lewis Ponini (calf), Xavier Saifoloi (knee), George Bell (foot), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season), Taha Kemara (knee, season).

Chiefs team to face the Crusaders

Damian McKenzie will return at first five-eighths after spending time on the sidelines with a hand injury, in one of five changes to the starting XV this week.

In the pack, Brodie McAlister starts at hooker, Naitoa Ah Kuoi at lock, Simon Parker at blindside flanker and Wallace Sititi at No 8.

McKenzie’s addition is the only change to the back line.

Lock Josh Lord, flanker Samipeni Finau and first five-eighths Josh Jacomb move back to the bench.

“The Crusaders are a class team, have a formidable record at home, and look back to their best,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

“We’re really looking forward to locking horns. We got taught a lesson last week and we haven’t shied away from where our shortcomings were.

“The lads have trained well so we shall see if that manifests into a performance we can be proud of and is good enough to beat a tough Crusaders side.”

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Brodie McAlister 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Simon Parker 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Aidan Ross 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Josh Lord 20. Samipeni Finau 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring).

