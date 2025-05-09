Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and the Fijian Drua in Suva.

Blues team to face the Fijian Drua

Blues coach Vern Cotter has made a couple of changes to his side as they prepare to visit the Fijian Drua in Suva on Friday night.

The changes come in the backline, with A.J. Lam rejoining the starting line-up on the left wing after being replaced late last week, with Corey Evans moving to fullback and Stephen Perofeta out of the matchday squad.

On the bench, the Blues move back to a 5-3 split, with Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer and Zarn Sullivan joining the squad.

“We were much more consistent throughout the game against Force, and this is another important step for us,” Cotter said.

“The Drua are a dangerous side and play with flair. They will be confident in front of their home fans, so we need to bring high intensity from the start and feed off the energy.”

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Taufa Funaki 10. Beauden Barrett 11. A.J. Lam 12. Xavi Taele 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Cole Forbes 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Josh Beehre 20. Adrian Choat 21. Finlay Christie 22. Harry Plummer 23. Zarn Sullivan.

Unavailable: Caleb Clarke (thigh), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Fijian Drua: 1. Haereiti Hetet, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Mesake Doge (c), 4. Mesake Vocevoce, 5. Isoa Nasilasila, 6. Joseva Tamani, 7. Isoa Tuwai, 8. Kitione Salawa, 9. Simione Kuruvoli, 10. Kemu Valetini, 11. Taniela Rakuro, 12. Inia Tabuavou, 13. Vuate Karawalevu, 14. Ponipate Loganimasi, 15. Selestino Ravutaumada.

Bench: 16. Tevita Ikanivere, 17. Peni Ravai, 18. Samuela Tawake, 19. Sailosi Vukalokalo, 20. Elia Canakiavata, 21. Philip Baselala, 22. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 23. Isikeli Rabitu.