Owen Farrell has also played international rugby union as a centre.

“There’s 38 picked which leaves a couple of slots open for us down the track if and when needed,” said Andy Farrell after the Lions squad was unveiled at London’s O2 Arena.

“Owen would be in that bracket,” added Farrell, himself a former England international who has been seconded from his day job as Ireland coach to take charge of the Lions.

At the other end of the experience scale, Henry Pollock has been selected for Lions duty by Farrell even though the 20-year-old flanker’s senior international career currently amounts to just a lone substitute appearance for England – albeit one where he scored two tries in a 68-14 Six Nations rout of Wales in Cardiff in March.

Pollock has since underlined that form, with the back-row starring for Northampton in the English title-holders’ thrilling 37-34 Champions Cup semifinal win away to Irish province Leinster in Dublin last Saturday.

He also received the loudest cheer from the audience at the O2 when his name was read out during the squad announcement.

“I’ve watched him live a couple of times and I like what I see,” said Andy Farrell. “As with all top players, he’s always trying to make a difference.

“There’s an energy and bounce about him. You tend to have big moments in the game because you’re searching for them. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. That’s 100% [true].”

The 10-match Lions tour, with England skipper Maro Itoje appointed captain of the combined side, begins with a fixture against Argentina in Dublin on June 20.

The first test with Australia will be in Brisbane on July 19, with two more internationals against the Wallabies in Melbourne (July 26) and Sydney (August 2).

British and Irish Lions 38-man squad to tour Australia:

Backs (17)

Back three: James Lowe (IRL), Tommy Freeman (ENG), Duhan van der Merwe (SCO), Hugo Keenan (IRL), Mack Hansen (IRL), Blair Kinghorn (SCO)

Centres: Bundee Aki (IRL), Sione Tuipulotu (SCO), Huw Jones (SCO), Garry Ringrose (IRL), Elliot Daly (ENG)

First-fives: Finn Russell (SCO), Fin Smith (ENG), Marcus Smith (ENG)

Halfbacks: Jamison Gibson-Park (IRL), Alex Mitchell (ENG), Tomos Williams (WAL)

Forwards (21)

Back row: Jack Conan (IRL), Tom Curry (ENG), Ben Earl (ENG), Jac Morgan (WAL), Josh van der Flier (IRL), Henry Pollock (ENG)

Second row: Maro Itoje (ENG, capt), Ollie Chessum (ENG), Tadhg Beirne (IRL), Joe McCarthy (IRL), James Ryan (IRL), Scott Cummings (SCO)

Props: Andrew Porter (IRL), Ellis Genge (ENG), Tadhg Furlong (IRL), Zander Fagerson (SCO), Pierre Schoeman (SCO), Will Stuart (ENG)

Hookers, Ronan Kelleher (IRL), Luke Cowan-Dickie (ENG), Dan Sheehan (IRL)

Head coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)