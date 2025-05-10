All the action as the Crusaders host the Chiefs in a top-of-the-table Super Rugby Pacific clash in Christchurch.
Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.
Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu 17. George Bower 18. Seb Calder 19. Jamie Hannah 20.Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.
Unavailable: Ethan Blackadder (hamstring), Dom Gardiner (foot),Johnny Lee (calf), Lewis Ponini (calf), Xavier Saifoloi (knee), George Bell (foot), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season), Taha Kemara (knee, season).
Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Brodie McAlister 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Simon Parker 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.
Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Aidan Ross 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Josh Lord 20. Samipeni Finau 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Gideon Wrampling.
Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring).