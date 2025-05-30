Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Comparing the cost of a family night out at the rugby

By &
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Blues fans at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Blues fans at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Which Super Rugby franchise has the best value for a family of four, and how does a night at the rugby compare with a day at the zoo?

The Herald estimated how much it would cost a family of four to attend a Super Rugby match at the main

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby