Eden Park came out as the most expensive at $190. Across the bridge, North Harbour Stadium was the lightest hit on the wallet at $139.50.

There are cheaper deals. These pricings don’t take into account family or combo deals, which may vary during the season. Eden Park, for example, has a child’s ticket and meal combo for $20 this weekend, which comes with chips/hot dog and a drink.

The prices also don’t include extras such as merchandise – if your child pesters you all of the first half for a Spiderman-inspired Blues replica jersey.

There is also the cheaper option not to eat or drink at the game. At North Harbour Stadium, that would result in $30 on tickets for a family of four. A very reasonable night out if you can find free parking nearby.

Food and drink prices, set by the stadiums, were similar throughout the country.

There was very little difference for a beer at each stadium, with FMG Stadium the cheapest at $10, and three other stadiums charging $10.50.

North Harbour and Forsyth Barr Stadium both offer the cheapest punnet of chips at $6.50. FMG Stadium charges $7.50, but the chips come in a larger branded Chiefs cup.

Eden Park offers a $10 pie, which is $3.50 more than other stadiums.

Ticket prices for Super Rugby games matched similar family outings on offer. Auckland Zoo, for example, costs $64.60 for entry for an Auckland-based family of four (compared with $70 for the cheapest Eden Park tickets). Based on the menu at the zoo’s Te Puna Cafe, four hot chips ($7.50 each), four pies ($8 each), two soft drinks ($6 each) and one beer and a coffee ($8.50 and $5.80) would lead to a total of $152.90 for the day.

A Saturday afternoon showing of Lilo and Stitch at Reading Cinemas was $70.80 for tickets, plus $60 for a medium drink and a popcorn each. That’s a total of $130.80, slightly cheaper than a Super Rugby match, but with less food.

* For Chiefs games, hot chips are priced $0.50 higher as they are served in larger, branded Chiefs cups.

** 20% off food only in retail for the first 30 minutes after gates open.

*** Under-12s are free.