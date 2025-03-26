Auckland Council is debating two options for a new city stadium: Eden Park upgrade and Quay Park waterfront stadium.
Both proposals require significant public funding, with Eden Park seeking $110 million from the Government.
The council may opt to maintain the status quo, keeping Eden Park as the largest stadium.
A major debate looms today as Auckland Council wrestles with the feasibility of two lead options for the city’s “Main Stadium”.
On Tuesday, the Herald reported that the contest to be crowned Auckland’s “Main Stadium” had concluded, with the two contestants failing to show their glitzy plans are feasible without significant public funding.
Nearly two years after Mayor Wayne Brown set out to resolve a “Main Stadium” for the city, the two preferred options – an upgrade of Eden Park and a waterfront stadium at Quay Park – go before councillors today.
The debate is likely to begin this afternoon and will be livestreamed at the top of this story.
Eden Park 2.1 involves increasing the stadium’s capacity to 60,000, a retractable roof, a new north stand, upgrades to two other grandstands and a pedestrian promenade to Sandringham Rd.
Te Tōangaroa is more ambitious and includes a 50,000-seat stadium that can be scaled down to 20,000 capacity for smaller events as the centrepiece for the redevelopment of Quay Park. It also proposes up to four hotels, hospitality, and scope for 2000 apartments plus commercial offices.
A report by senior officers has concluded that “neither proponent has demonstrated that their proposal is feasible without significant public funding”.
It said Te Tōangaroa has not demonstrated that its proposals are technically or commercially feasible at this stage and wants more time to do so.
Over the next 12 months, the consortium behind the plan at Quay Park intends to progress with land acquisition.
Eden Park 2.1 is technically feasible, but not financially feasible as it relies on significant public funding, according to the report.
Officers said Eden Park could be progressed in stages, and there may be merit in Government support in the early stages.
The Eden Park Trust is seeking $110 million from the Government for the first stage to redevelop the Lower North Stand, the report said.
This would be followed by redeveloping the Upper North Stand with potential additions such as hotel and student accommodation.
Stage 3 would see the installation of a retractable roof.
The report said there are no plans for Auckland Council to provide funding towards a major stadium upgrade or new stadium.
One option for councillors is to stick with the status quo, leaving privately owned Eden Park as the city’s largest stadium, and the council managing Go Media (Mt Smart), North Harbour and Western Springs.
Separately from the “Main Stadium” project, the council is considering three rival bids to develop stadium facilities at Western Springs.
The council has been trying to put the city’s stadiums on “a more sustainable financial footing” since June 2012, but numerous attempts have largely failed.