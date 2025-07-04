Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police to trial drones to uncover hidden graves in murder cold cases

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

A police drone in action scanning the sky. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today.

A police drone in action scanning the sky. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today.

Police are operating a fleet of 150 drones across the country with new trials to explore using the technology to uncover hidden graves, the Weekend Herald can reveal.

Inspector Darren Russell, who is police’s manager of aviation, maritime and border, said they were currently undertaking research and development work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand