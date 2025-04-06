With this season being his first in Racing Bulls, and Formula One altogether, Isack Hadjar has had a mixed start. After crashing out on the formation lap in Melbourne, the 20-year-old responded with 11th in China. And even as he gets used to the Racing Bulls’ VCARB02, Hadjar put in his best performance to date at Suzuka.
Even after losing a position from qualifying seventh, taking eighth place is nothing to balk at from the Frenchman, given he was passed by Sir Lewis Hamilton, and Sir Lewis Hamilton alone.
Therein lies Lawson’s challenge. If he’s to have any future at Red Bull, he needs to get the better of Hadjar before anyone else.
Admittedly, Hadjar has had three races in the VCARB02 compared to Lawson’s one, so will naturally have a better understanding of the car, and its limits. On the flip side of that, though, Lawson boasts more experience, and will need to close the gap on his teammate, especially in qualifying.
But as more than one driver fights to prove to Red Bull that they deserve a chance in the top team for 2026 and beyond, Lawson needs to be bettering Hadjar week in, week out - no exceptions.
Pit strategy woes return
The most disappointing part of Lawson’s Grand Prix display is that his result wasn’t on him.
It was a risk worth taking - run for as long as he can on his first stint, before coming in and finishing the race on a faster tyre, or hope for rain, and effectively gain a free stop on the drivers who have already pitted.
But not for the first time, Racing Bulls’ pit strategy cost the Kiwi dearly. The rain didn’t arrive, and there were no accidents to trigger a safety car.
That meant by the time Lawson eventually pitted on lap 34, any advantage he’d had by making his medium tyres was spent. And even though he was able to use a set of the quicker soft tyres, there was too much ground to make up, on a track that’s difficult to overtake on.