Dan Carter's Crusaders allegiance may see him sub out Damian McKenzie in fantasy this week. Photo / Photosport

Dan Carter's Crusaders allegiance may see him sub out Damian McKenzie in fantasy this week. Photo / Photosport

After a career spent playing more than 350 matches of professional rugby, Dan Carter could be forgiven for not watching much in retirement.

Nearly half of those were spent playing for the Crusaders in Super Rugby, with Carter’s former side making the perfect start on their mission to improve on their annus horribilis of a 2024 season with a win over the Hurricanes in round one last weekend.

Speaking at the 62nd Halberg Awards on Tuesday the highest point scorer in Super Rugby history said since hanging up his boots for good he’s not watched as much rugby as he used to, but the introduction of Super Rugby Pacific Fantasy may have reignited his career in an armchair sense.

“My son has got me into it. I’m polling pretty low after round one, although I did have Damian McKenzie as captain so he got me a few points, but they’re playing the Crusaders this week so I think I might have to drop my captain, D-Mac, sorry mate.

“It was amazing, it was really good to watch. I tend to not watch a lot of rugby these days but for some reason I was really energised, maybe it was my fantasy picks.”