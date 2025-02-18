Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby
Updated

Leon MacDonald in line to join Western Force, land first job since All Blacks departure

Liam Napier
By
Chief Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chris Lendrum from NZR speaks about Leon MacDonald's All Blacks coaching team departure.

Exclusive

Leon MacDonald is set to land his first coaching position since abruptly departing the All Blacks last August.

Five tests into last year’s test season, MacDonald left his post as All Blacks attack coach due to unresolvable differences with head coach Scott Robertson.

MacDonald, the former Blues

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby

Premium