Details of MacDonald’s severance package remain confidential but multiple sources indicated New Zealand Rugby were forced to pay out close to two years of his previously agreed contract term.

Five months after his exit from the All Blacks, the Herald understands MacDonald is moving on to a surprise destination. He is close to agreeing terms to join the Western Force in a short-term director of rugby role, where he will work with head coach and fellow New Zealander Simon Cron.

The opportunity arose as MacDonald has established ties with Force general manager of rugby Chris Goodman, who worked previously with the Crusaders and Tasman academies.

Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

Since he left the All Blacks, rumours have swirled in New Zealand and Australia frequently linking MacDonald with a move to join the Wallabies, largely due to his relationship with Joe Schmidt, after the pair worked together at the Blues.

With MacDonald now set to join the Force, Rugby Australia is understood to be attempting to lure him to the Wallabies in some capacity but, at this stage, he is intent on his stint in Australia being short-term.

And with Schmidt concluding his time with the Wallabies after this year’s Rugby Championship, after leading Australia against the British and Irish Lions, the next Wallabies head coach remains uncertain.

MacDonald’s presence in Perth with the Force will, however, spark widespread interest given his close ties to the All Blacks and the defending champion Blues players in particular, after leading the Auckland franchise for five years prior to his elevation to Robertson’s national coaching team.

An announcement confirming MacDonald’s appointment at the Force is expected in the coming days.

The Western Force, bankrolled by mining billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, pulled off a 45-44 comeback victory over Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific’s opening round last weekend but are perennial competition strugglers, finishing l10th ast year with four wins from 14 attempts.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.