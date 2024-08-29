Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Gregor Paul: How was MacDonald, Robertson partnership ever sanctioned by NZR?

Gregor Paul
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Leon MacDonald left his post as All Blacks assistant coach just five matches into a four-year contract.
  • New Zealand Rugby have fronted media to say MacDonald and head coach Scott Robertson had differing opinions.
  • MacDonald’s position has not been filled, with other coaching staff absorbing his duties.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.

OPINION

Following assistant coach Leon MacDonald’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks