Must-haves

Moana Pasifika No 8 Ardie Savea (7.5) and Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard (7.5) shape up as the two players I most want to have in my team this week – and most likely every week this season. If you’re looking for some set-and-forget candidates, these two are prime.

Savea makes tackles, gets turnovers, nabs a try here and there, and he could have a big week in his debut outing for Moana Pasifika against the Western Force, while Roigard’s speed off the mark and decision-making make him a threat whenever he gets the ball in his hands. With good points for tries scored, line breaks, and assisting on tries and line breaks, Roigard has a lot to offer.

Points of difference

Western Force openside flanker Carlo Tizzano (4.5-6.6% ownership) was the competition’s leading tackler (240) in 2024 and snagged a few tries during the season, too.

Fijian Drua midfielder Iosefo Masi (7.0-10.6% ownership) was the competition leader in defenders beaten in 2024, and with games played in Fiji often turning into shootouts. In 2024, the seven matches played in Fiji average 50 points per game this weekend’s meeting with an understrength Brumbies side could provide plenty of opportunities for points.

Seriously consider

Brumbies No 10 Noah Lolosio (7.0) should be on everyone’s radar given the points that have historically been on offer in Fiji. With fantasy points on offer for penalty goals, conversions, try and line break assists, Lolosio, second in the competition in points scored last season, could have the recipe for a big game first-up.

I’ll preface this by saying I do not have him in my team due to concerns around his injury history, but Crusaders openside flanker Ethan Blackadder (6.0) will, and should, be a popular choice this week. Blackadder is a workhorse, making tackles, forcing turnovers and taking carriers, and has the engine to go for the full 80 if required. Local derbies tend to be physical affairs, and Blackadder will be right in the thick of it.

Avoid

Hurricanes No 10 Harry Godfrey (6.5) could well put up numbers in week one against the Crusaders, but I prefer to just sit back and see how he goes. Godfrey has played the majority of his Super Rugby at fullback, but with Brett Cameron out for the year, he moves into the pivot role. It could take some time for him to settle in, and with poor match-up and plenty of options available to you, I’d steer clear of Godfrey.

Western Force halfback Nic White (4.0) is a solid player, but looking at how scoring works in Fantasy Super Rugby, he’s unlikely to be a reliable contributor as he likes to use his box kick as a weapon and there are no points on offer for kicks in play.

My week-one XV

Front row: Angus Bell (Waratahs) and Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders)

Hooker: Tevita Ikanivere (Drua)

Locks: Caleb Delany (Hurricanes) and Fabian Holland (Highlanders)

Loose trio: Dalton Papali’i (Blues), Carlo Tizzano (Force) and Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika)

Halfback: Cam Roigard (Hurricanes)

First five-eighths: Noah Lolosio (Brumbies)

Midfield: Lalakai Foketi (Waratahs) and Iosefo Masi (Drua)

Outside backs: Sevu Reece (Crusaders), Andrew Kellaway (Waratahs) and Andy Muirhead (Brumbies)

