“For any sports fan, the Olympics are still mythical,” he told media at the time. “Hosting this event in France will be an incredible celebration, and to be in with a chance of winning an Olympic medal is a highly motivating challenge.”

There was a feeling among journalists and fans that Dupont could transform the team – and they were right. It wasn’t just his play, which was exceptional throughout, but his mana, his leadership, and the belief infused throughout the rest of the team.

France was already a good squad before he joined but they became extra special with his presence. This final, won 28-7 over Fiji, will go down in Olympic history. It was one of those unique moments, where everyone present knew they might never see something quite like this again and it has probably provided the spark for the Games overall.

There was a buzz in the air all day at the Stade de France. When the Herald arrived at 1pm, there was already a queue of local fans stretching almost 100m. They were full of expectation and hope. It was also about redemption, albeit in a small way. As one said: “after the World Cup [last year], we really need this”.

Their momentum built during an epic semifinal battle against South Africa, which was only decided late in the second half. Dupont had entered the fray for the last six minutes and made an impact, helping them to navigate through to the final.

The decider kicked off at 7.45pm local time. While there were tiny pockets of Fijian support, there was no doubt this was the most intimidating atmosphere Fiji had played in throughout their Olympic journey, which had spanned 17 unbeaten matches across the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics.

When the French team was announced the noise was deafening. Experienced reporters around me, from France, England, and Australia, commented that they had never heard anything like it. That feeling only escalated during a typically passionate rendition of La Marseillaise, and the scene was set.

Fiji started well. They made an early break, backed up and scored after less than 90 seconds. But that only prompted more noise. There were nerves though and a French handling error had local writers banging their desks in frustration.

This was the ultimate contest, two teams with plenty of natural flair and skill. That was shown with France’s first try, some delightful combinations before Jefferson-Lee Joseph went in under the posts. Dupont entered the fray at halftime to a massive roar. His impact was immediate, with a scorching 85m break down the sideline from the kickoff, showing his vision and eye for a gap.

It was a special moment; one that will be replayed throughout these Olympics. From there France was on top, camped in Fiji’s half. But the match was delicately poised until Dupont’s solo try after a penalty. That left Fiji with 51 seconds to score two tries, but instead, France put the seal on an unlikely triumph with another score, for a 28-7 margin.

That was the cue for an almighty celebration, one that will resonate for years to come.



