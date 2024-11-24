Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Wallace Sititi named men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year 2024

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The All Blacks have defeated Italy in a sloppy match, 29-11. Video / Sky Sport

Wallace Sititi has been named Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The loose forward joins All Blacks teammates Mark Tele’a, Will Jordan, and Rieko Ioane, who are past winners of the award.

Meanwhile, three All Blacks have been selected for the Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year: Jordan at fullback, Damian McKenzie at first five, and Tyrel Lomax at tighthead prop.

Speaking after his nomination last week, Sititi expressed his gratitude, stating he would have been happy just to play one game for the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

“There’s still a lot of room for improvement, like there always is, and you can see from the weekend that sometimes our best isn’t good enough. So, we’ve got to keep moving forward, work with the coaches, who have been amazing, and see where we end up.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nolann Le Garrec’s try against England has been selected as the Men’s 15s Try of the Year, while France’s Marine Menager’s try against Canada was chosen for the Women’s 15s Try of the Year.

No All Blacks or Black Ferns were nominated for Player of the Year awards. The men’s award went to Pieter-Steph Du Toit of South Africa, the man of the match in the 2023 World Cup final. Erin King of Ireland was named Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, with England’s Ellie Kildunne named Player of the Year.

Michaela Blyde and Jorjia Miller were named in the Women’s Sevens Dream Team of the Year. In the Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year, New Zealand’s Georgia Ponsonby, Sylvia Brunt, and Katelyn Vahaakolo were included.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More to come.

Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks