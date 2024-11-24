Wallace Sititi has been named Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The loose forward joins All Blacks teammates Mark Tele’a, Will Jordan, and Rieko Ioane, who are past winners of the award.

Meanwhile, three All Blacks have been selected for the Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year: Jordan at fullback, Damian McKenzie at first five, and Tyrel Lomax at tighthead prop.

Speaking after his nomination last week, Sititi expressed his gratitude, stating he would have been happy just to play one game for the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

“There’s still a lot of room for improvement, like there always is, and you can see from the weekend that sometimes our best isn’t good enough. So, we’ve got to keep moving forward, work with the coaches, who have been amazing, and see where we end up.”