Wallace Sititi is the sole All Blacks nomination for this year’s World Rugby awards with the Springboks dominating the Player of the Year category.
The young All Blacks number eight is up for Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, with fellow nominees Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (South Africa), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (England) and Jamie Osborne (Ireland).
Black Ferns number 10 Hannah King has been nominated for Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in a category with Australian Caitlyn Halse, England’s Maddie Feaunati and Erin King of Ireland.
No All Blacks or Black Ferns were nominated for Player of the Year awards. Sititi could join teammates Mark Tele’a, Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane who are past winners of the breakthrough award.