Cane, 32, was substituted in the second half of the New Zealand triumph against Ireland, as images posted to social media after the test showed the former captain with a number of stitches in his head.

He’s coming off his own 12-day stand-down but the former skipper looks set to return for what will be his 104th and final test appearance for the All Blacks.

“His noggin’s good,” Robertson said. “The scar’s healed up quite nicely.”

Robertson said all members of the squad will be part of training this week however hinted at some changes.

“Everyone stays in hand. We need everyone to have a great training week and finish this tour with the best squad we can.”

“[They’ll select] The best team for Italy. This year’s been a great year for us to play 12 debutants give them game time, get them in good combinations and get a bit of cohesion going. This week will be no different. Where’s the energy come from. Get a balance in the group that is match-hardened, a few of these guys heading into their fourth game in a row now...and we’ll get the balance for the best team this week.”

A key talking point following the one-point loss at Stade de France was captain Scott Barrett admitting some hindsight taking penalty shots at goal in the final 10 minutes.

“I was torn on that,” Barrett admitted after. “Could have gone to the corner. We were four points behind, and put ourselves in front.

“Equally we get back, and five minutes to go it is a one-shot play. Could have gone to the corner on reflection and gone for the win. I will reflect on that and learn if that is the right decision.”

Robertson backed his skipper and said a message was sent down to the field but was vague on what the call was.

“You’ve got to support him. That’s the first thing. He’s your captain you trust him. He went on instinct at the time. Now he’s had a bit of time to reflect. When you look at the opportunities in test footy, they’re quite limited and he felt like he might of got another one to get another three or a shot to win it and we didn’t get that.

“We have a process to tell him our thoughts. We get the message out as possibly as we can to help with the decision.

