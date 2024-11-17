Key part of a very reliable lineout and typical high work rate around the field, making 11 tackles. Conceded two penalties, including a needless obstruction on kickoff and a tough call late when he went through middle of rolling maul. Impressive scrum.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 7

Early scrum penalty led to points but apart from that was strong in the set piece work. Made six tackles and carried the ball six times.

4. Scott Barrett – 7

Workhorse throughout the entire 80 minutes as per usual. Put pressure on the French at lineout. Finished with eight tackles. May be rueing late calls to take shots at goal instead of a potential go-ahead try.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 7

Was brilliant at lineout time with two steals and a very reliable option for Taylor. Docked a point for the attempted offload that led to French try. Impressive eight tackles in 54 minutes.

6. Samipeni Finau – No rating

Early head knock meant he had to leave the field early. Disappointing for him after a chance to start a test.

7. Ardie Savea – 9

Did everything. 15 carries and five defenders beaten with brilliant work to set up a Lakai try. Plenty of work around the breakdown. Just four tackles, with a bit of time ranging out wide. Defending in closing stages was superb, including the run all the way back and contesting speedster Bielle–Biarrey. Was pinged for sealing off the ball while on attack.

8. Wallace Sititi – 7

Not as smooth a test at No 8. Hit and went backwards a few times. 11 tackles completed and won a turnover. Was penalised for not releasing.

9. Cam Roigard – 8

Great first half matching Antoine Dupont, and you could argue he overshadowed the French star at times. Solid kicking and good scrambling when pressure was put on the All Blacks ruck. Clever intercept to score. Made 10 tackles. Off after 53 minutes. Would have liked he played longer if it was a tactical change and not an injury.

10. Beauden Barrett – 6

Mixed results at first five. Ended the test with 41 passes and 12 carries compared to five kicks in play, a much different outing from the England test. Upon reflection, would have rather they stuck with McKenzie at 10. Kicked well off the tee.

11. Caleb Clarke – 8

Always looked threatening out wide. Two line breaks from 14 carries and 87m carried. Beat his man in lead–up to a Lakai try.

12. Jordie Barrett – 6

Good early clearance. Made five tackles but didn’t get many chances with ball in hand. Knee injury saw him leave in first half.

13. Rieko Ioane – 6

Did plenty of work, leading the All Blacks with 18 carries and had 61m carried but three turnovers, including the crucial knock–on in closing stages with the All Blacks on attack in France territory. Also conceded a turnover right on the try line in the second half. Would like to see a test without a handling error.

14. Sevu Reece – 6

Busy test. Not dominant under high ball. Offside early in the second half which eventually led to points. Off after 52 minutes.

15. Will Jordan – 6

Things just didn’t fall his way. 15 carries and led the test with 134m carried but lost five turnovers.

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua – 5

On 62. Didn’t get the chance to make a big impact following last week’s performance.

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 5

On 62. Penalised for neck roll that wasn’t.

18. Pasilio Tosi – 5

On 62. A handful of tackles.

19. Patrick Tuipulotu – 6

On 55. Strong impact again.

20. Peter Lakai – 8

In early for Finau HIA. Fit right in with Savea and Sititi. Finished with 12 tackles and a good finish to score.

21. Cortez Ratima – 5

On 53. Error not getting rid of the ball inside own 22 after clear warning from referee. A handling error off lineout on attack but not a great ball from Sititi. Won a turnover.

22. Anton Lienert–Brown – 6

On for Jordie Barrett and got involved right away. Finished with 10 carries and one turnover.

23. Damian McKenzie – 6

On 53. Looked to provide the French more trouble when he ran. Kicked well off the tee to finish with 12 points.

France ratings

1. Jean–Baptiste Gros – 6

Had trouble at scrum time in the first half. Good work around the field. Penalised twice.

2. Peato Mauvaka – 6

Made 16 tackles but was shown up a bit at lineout and scrum. Two turnovers.

3. Tevita Tatafu – No rating

Off early with injury.

4. Thibaud Flament – 7

Was named man of the match despite racking up seven missed tackles. Pinged for penalty early on. High work rate with 15 tackles but again was shown up in lineouts.

5. Emmanuel Meafou – 7

Lots of work in defence with 14 tackles and finished with 32m carried. Wasn’t a lineout option.

6. Paul Boudehent – 7

Also made 14 tackles and didn’t miss one.

7. Alexandre Roumat – 9

Led the test with 18 tackles. Won seven lineouts. Was penalised twice.

8. Gregory Aldritt – 7

Made 16 tackles but committed a few turnovers. Nine carries the most for the French.

9. Antoine Dupont – 8

Pretty good test but maybe slightly below the Dupont gold-class standard.

10. Thomas Ramos – 8

Making the move from fullback to No 10 worked well. Superb kick ahead to set up Bielle–Biarrey try. Good vision throughout the test. Booming boot to finish with 15 points.

11. Louis Bielle–Biarrey – 8

Great chase to score which flipped the test. Beat four All Blacks defenders and finished with 34m gained. Shown up late by Savea.

12. Yoram Moefana – 5

Missed five tackles and made five tackles. Not ideal in a quiet test win.

13. Gael Fickou – 7

Also missed a few tackles but had a higher work rate than his centre partner with 16 tackles completed.

14. Gabin Villiere – 5

Quiet test with just five carries for 11m. A few high-ball contests. One ruck turnover and missed five tackles.

15. Romain Buros – 8

Reliable at the back and was solid under the high ball. Had work to finish France’s first try and went straight over Reece.

Reserves:

16. Julien Marchand – 5

17. Reda Wardi – 5

18. Georges–Henri Colombe – 7

Played plenty of minutes for a sub prop and finished with 11 tackles. Made two turnovers.

19. Romain Taofifenua – 5

20. Mickael Guillard – 5

21. Charles Ollivon 7

Steal on Ioane short of line at a crucial time in test.

22. Nolann le Garrec – No rating

23. Emilen Gailleton – 5