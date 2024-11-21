An explanation... Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli has the signs of a promising referee. But he’s exactly that, promising. And has been fast-tracked to the top. He was clearly out of his depth at times last week in the All Blacks and France match – he effectively put his whistle in his pocket as the All Blacks bested the French scrum. He also allowed himself to be dictated to by the TMO; the best referees (Barnes, Angus Gardner) don’t allow themselves to become overruled by the man in the sky. The best referee with Barnes retired, England’s Luke Pearce, inexplicably only has one game as the referee in this window (tomorrow’s France v Argentina game) and a couple of others with a flag in his hand as an assistant. We expect high standards from referees, and they are given an increasingly complex and confusing rule book to officiate from. Why wouldn’t you give the best ones more games?

A suggestion... Pearce made an interesting appearance on The Rugby Paper podcast earlier this month, where he pondered whether the dial needed to move back towards empowering the on-field official to make the ultimate decisions. It’s a question I’ve previously pondered in these pages, and the more technology intervenes in rugby, the more I think rugby needs to do away with it entirely.

A prediction... Pearce says he would love nothing more than to be the “captain of the ship” on the park. He’s absolutely right. While the bunker has eliminated the “three blokes stare at the big screen element” in rugby, with a TMO and a foul play review officer, there are too many captains on the ship. Any boat can’t be sailed properly when there are three captains jostling for the helm, and World Rugby needs to accept mistakes will be made regardless of whether there is one, three or however many more officials they want to put in the process.

A question... On the topic of refs, with Jaco Peyper retired, when was the last time South Africa didn’t have a referee in the top group at World Rugby? Aimee Barrett-Theron does an excellent job in the women’s game but the men are lagging for the first time in some time. It can’t be good for the game not to have a major South African voice in refereeing circles.

