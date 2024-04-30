Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Rugby World Cup referee Chris Pollock returns to the fray in Hawke’s Bay

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Skipper speaks out after Manukau Harbour rescue, health experts warn of a measles epidemic and Hamas considers Israel’s latest cease-fire offer in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

New Zealand Rugby referees boss and former international referee Chris Pollock has made a comeback to help combat a referees shortfall in Hawke’s Bay.

Chris Pollock, the former international rugby referee who answered the call at the weekend to whistle a Hawke's Bay second division game amid a shortage of referees to cover all matches in the region. Photo / Paul Taylor.
Chris Pollock, the former international rugby referee who answered the call at the weekend to whistle a Hawke's Bay second division game amid a shortage of referees to cover all matches in the region. Photo / Paul Taylor.

With a couple of runs behind him in a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today