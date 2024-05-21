A young showjumper aiming for a clear round at the Winter Olympics. Photo / Jaimee Whittaker Photography













Central Hawke’s Bay’s Winter Olympics founder Claire Wilson asked HB Rescue Helicopter CEO Andy Quayle how much she would have to donate to get the Winter Olympics’ logo featured on the chopper, alongside other major sponsors.

Andy said $40,000.

The Winter Olympics - a fundraising event now in its 15th year - didn’t actually have a logo.

So last week Claire had to quickly get one designed, because the Winter Olympics fundraiser raised a whopping $75,000.

$50,000 goes to the HB Rescue Helicopter - which means the Winter Olympics logo will be on the chopper for three years, while $25,000 heads to the event organisers, the Dannevirke Hunt.

Riders in the Hobby Horse ring work out their course. Photo / Jaimee Whittaker Photography

This takes the 15-year total of funds raised to $346,000- all of which has stayed in Hawke’s Bay.

The event attracted a record number of competitors, with 185 riders and 30 other entrants in the Winter Olympics photo competition.

There were also 218 sponsors - some old, some new, some local and some not, some donated cash, others gave auction items and some discounted their services. Many people donated unwanted items to the second hand shop, and any bridles and bits not sold have been packaged to be taken to Fiji, where locals operating horses for transport and the tourist industry rarely have access to appropriate horse equipment.

Showjumper Vicki Wilson couldn’t find a suitable pony, but Peppa Pig was handy. Photo / Jaimee Whittaker Photography

Claire says, “It has taken us 15 years of growing and learning to get the event to what it is today… so this really has been a journey. The volunteers we have in each department are simply the most gorgeous dedicated and passionate bunch of people under the sun.

Some Super-Riders turned up in the Fancy Dress Competition at the 2024 Winter Olympics. Photo / Jaimee Whittaker Photography

“Many people contributed to the 2024 Winter Olympics - it is a massive team effort.

“I would like to say thanks to all the Dannevirke Hunt members who helped at the Winter Olympics as judges, announcers, writers, stewards, pole picker-uppers, tent putter-uppers, second-hand sorters, helpers with the barbecue and catering and all those who pulled together to make it such an enjoyable event.

Zara Peacock clears a jump on her way round the Winter Olympics course. Photo / Jaimee Whittaker Photography

“There is also a huge team of non-hunt members who volunteered their services - just because they are bloody good sorts.

“The day seems to attract wholesome, fun-loving horse people - so if you attended you too are the reason why the Winter Olympics is such a special event.”

The PickMee Fresh Young Horse Class 80cm, and Carol and Paul Nelson’s I See Red trophy, were won by Rachel Nelson and The Wizard. Photo / Jaimee Whittaker Photography

“I am proud of the Winter Olympics - catering and inspiring the local level riders, while also attracting some of the best riders in NZ - as riders and/or parents of the next generation of riders.”







