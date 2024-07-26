Advertisement
Five CHB teams in HB Hockey Big Save Festival

Central Hawke’s Bay teams at the HB Hockey Big Save Festival.

The CHB Hockey Association sent five teams to the recent three-day HB Hockey Big Save Festival: three Year 7/8 teams and two Year 5/6 teams.

Coaches and supporters noticed a huge improvement in the levels of hockey being played over the three days, with coaches saying all the children were enthusiastic and focused on playing great hockey.

Central Hawke’s Bay’s Year 7/8 CHB 1 team placed 3rd after a convincing 4-0 win against Taupō team Mapi Maurea. They maintained a calm demeanour under pressure.

Yr 5/6 CHB 1 - bronze medal winners (Ange Scott - coach).
The other two Year 7/8 CHB teams played their final game against each other and drew, meaning they finished 11th equal.

Russ Heald said: “The kids improved so much over the last few days and it’s great to see them all having fun.”

In the Year 5/6 grade, the two CHB teams played each other for the bronze medal. CHB 1 took the win in golden goal time after they were drawn at fulltime. Coach Ange Scott said: “The kids have come so far, both individually and in their teams.”

CHB Hockey Association thanked coaches Hayden Le Compte, Russ Heald, Lizzy Thomas, Ange Scott and Anna Oosterkamp, as well as high school students Ollie Rowlands and Clare Le Compte for umpiring some of the games.

Yr 7/8 CHB 1 - bronze medal winners (Russ Heald - coach).
“Without dedicated coaches, we don’t get to provide these opportunities for our kids.”

The association also thanked Mel Wilson from Southgate Wilson Valuation for sponsorship of the teams.

The Year 7/8 students are now preparing for the Lower North Island Hockey Festival, to be held in Carterton in the October school holidays.

