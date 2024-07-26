Central Hawke’s Bay teams at the HB Hockey Big Save Festival.

The CHB Hockey Association sent five teams to the recent three-day HB Hockey Big Save Festival: three Year 7/8 teams and two Year 5/6 teams.

Coaches and supporters noticed a huge improvement in the levels of hockey being played over the three days, with coaches saying all the children were enthusiastic and focused on playing great hockey.

Central Hawke’s Bay’s Year 7/8 CHB 1 team placed 3rd after a convincing 4-0 win against Taupō team Mapi Maurea. They maintained a calm demeanour under pressure.

Yr 5/6 CHB 1 - bronze medal winners (Ange Scott - coach).

The other two Year 7/8 CHB teams played their final game against each other and drew, meaning they finished 11th equal.