Age Concern holds weekly Activity Days in Waipawa and Waipukurau.

Age Concern Hawke’s Bay recently celebrated its second anniversary in the Central Hawke’s Bay Hub, based at 17 Ruataniwha St in Waipukurau.

Age Concern Hawke’s Bay provides support and activities across the region, including the Elder Abuse Response Service.

With the Central Hawke’s Bay office in Waipukurau, Age Concern is centrally based to support residents moving into a new life stage. The organisation provides a range of social activities, health promotion programmes and Social Work Support.

Age Concern has several groups, courses and workshops to get involved in: Steady As You Go is a falls prevention exercise programme that works to improve strength and balance. There is also Staying Safe, a classroom-based driver refresher course to refamiliarise yourself with the road rules and to gain confidence. Mobility scooter workshops cover the ins and outs of a mobility scooter.