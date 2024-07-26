Advertisement
CHB Age Concern marks two years in new premises

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Age Concern holds weekly Activity Days in Waipawa and Waipukurau.

Age Concern Hawke’s Bay recently celebrated its second anniversary in the Central Hawke’s Bay Hub, based at 17 Ruataniwha St in Waipukurau.

Age Concern Hawke’s Bay provides support and activities across the region, including the Elder Abuse Response Service.

With the Central Hawke’s Bay office in Waipukurau, Age Concern is centrally based to support residents moving into a new life stage. The organisation provides a range of social activities, health promotion programmes and Social Work Support.

Age Concern has several groups, courses and workshops to get involved in: Steady As You Go is a falls prevention exercise programme that works to improve strength and balance. There is also Staying Safe, a classroom-based driver refresher course to refamiliarise yourself with the road rules and to gain confidence. Mobility scooter workshops cover the ins and outs of a mobility scooter.

You can now pick up your CHB Mail at Age Concern's Central Hawke’s Bay Hub, 17 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau.
There are several social groups catering to many interests. You don’t need to be a member to join in the activities and many are free or a gold coin donation.

Weekly Activity Days are held in Waipawa and Waipukurau. The days are filled with company and food. Attendees can expect a monthly guest speaker, monthly trip, games and more.

Now is the time to join in and discover some interests and make new friends. Alongside these activities, Age Concern works in partnership with community organisations and government agencies to deliver community-wide initiatives and information days.

To get involved in Age Concern activities or learn more about the organisation, please get in touch. You can also collect the most recent copy of the CHB Mail at the Age Concern office, 17 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau.

