Winter Olympics organisers and volunteers at the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter hangar in Hastings.

A ground-breaking grassroots event has raised enough money to launch its unique unicorn logo well and truly off the ground, with a coveted branding spot on the tail of Hawke’s Bay’s Rescue Helicopter.

Not only did the recent Winter Olympics showjumping competition held in Waipukurau raise $50,000 for the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust, the amount raised earned the event’s dedicated team a three-year corporate sponsor’s logo on the region’s lifesaving aircraft.

Recently a team of Winter Olympics organisers and volunteers visited the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter hangar in Hastings to witness their newly created unicorn logo displayed on the helicopter. For Winter Olympics founder Claire Wilson it was an emotional moment.

“The Winter Olympics started as a small community event; a low-level horse and pony competition that has been running now for 15 years. I’m constantly amazed by its loyal following and still pinch myself that we’ve managed to raise what we have. Each year, we pick a charity to fundraise for and due to a few horsey friends needing the Rescue Helicopter, it was an easy choice to make. We really appreciate this free service being available in our community.”

Hawke’s Bay’s Rescue Helicopter Trust chief executive Officer Andy Quayle was thankful for the event’s support.