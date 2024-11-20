Former All Blacks halfback Chris Laidlaw and rugby sevens star DJ Forbes are the latest Kiwis to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.
The duo join sevens gold medal winner Emilee Cherry (Australia), Scotland veteran Donna Kennedy and Italian great Sergio Parisse who will all be officially inducted at the World Rugby awards in Monaco next week.
Forbes was the fulcrum of one of the most successful New Zealand sides for more than a decade. Having made his World Rugby Sevens Series debut in Wellington in February 2006, Forbes and his distinctive beard were a mainstay on the circuit until he hung up his playing boots in May 2017.
Along the way he appeared in 89 series tournaments – playing 512 matches on the circuit – scoring 153 tries and amassing a shedload of medals. In total, Forbes won 26 tournaments, six overall series titles, one Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2010, silver in 2014 and a Rugby World Cup Sevens title in 2013.
He was also named World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in 2008, following a campaign in which he scored 26 tries and led New Zealand to six tournament victories en route to their eighth series title.