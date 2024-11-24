Kiwi Ferns captain Georgia Hale (centre) has played just 20 tests over a decade of international service. Photo / Photosport

It wasn’t the result that the Kiwi Ferns would have wanted, falling to the Jillaroos in the final of the Pacific Championships. But there was still plenty to celebrate as their captain, Georgia Hale, ran out in her landmark 20th test. It has taken Hale a decade of perseverance to reach this milestone. The number itself, though, is perhaps another example of what we are still missing from the women’s game.

Hale’s test record is just the latest illustration of the way in which men’s statistical benchmarks are failing women. It’s men’s sport that has long championed the number of games as the ultimate marker for celebration. Despite attempts, this doesn’t translate to women’s sport, given our notoriously short seasons. It means our achievements always look paltry in comparison – when in truth, they are stories of holding yourself to the highest of standards, regardless of the number of playing opportunities on offer.

On its surface, 20 games doesn’t seem like many. That’s only because we are putting emphasis on the wrong numbers. Since Hale debuted in 2014, the Kiwi Ferns have played 26 tests. Which means Hale has featured in just shy of 77% of the games the team played during this decade. A solid B+ in participation. Had she instead had access to the Kiwis’ playing schedule, Hale would have just run out in her 31st test.

The low value of these numbers first caught my eye while watching the NRLW this year. The graphic popped up in the corner of the screen, telling me that commentator Tarsha Gale played 15 tests for the Jillaroos between 1995-2000. Because I am who I am, I immediately googled how many tests her team played in that period. The answer? 16. So in five seasons, Gale missed just one test match. How many Kangaroos players could boast the same?

This is a women’s sports issue though, not a rugby league one. And it carries all the way down to the grassroots. Many local clubs have honours systems set up for players based on numbers of games played. You don’t get your name on the board or the blazer on your back until you hit a milestone determined by traditions. Tradition in sport is just another word for men. So you have inequity in celebration as men can hit these numbers at higher rates, as they generally play longer seasons, while I have known women to toil away for over a decade before they finally get their moment in the spotlight.