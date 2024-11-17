Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

AWSN: Will it change the game for fans of women’s sports? - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
Herald on Sunday columnist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Whoopi Goldberg aims to change the way we watch women's sports. Photo / Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg aims to change the way we watch women's sports. Photo / Getty Images

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.

OPINION

It was this 90s child’s dream to see none other than Whoopi Goldberg sit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport