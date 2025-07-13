Advertisement
Wood’s feeling Smug after making brave call – Mick On Monday

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Smug jumped well on his way to winning the Hawkes Bay Steeplechase. Photo / Kenton Wright

One of the most unusual defeats in New Zealand racing history paved the way for Smug to upset superstar jumper West Coast in the Hawke’s Bay Steeples yesterday.

Smug was beaten in a maiden steeplechase at Trentham last start when his jockey took the wrong course heading into the home

