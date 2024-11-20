Italy won - 0

No result due to typhoon - 1

All Blacks points scored - 963

Italy points scored - 157

This will be the ninth time the All Blacks have faced Italy on home soil and their first visit to Turin after previous trips to Bolonga (1995), Genoa (2000), Rome (2004, 2012, 2016, 2018, 2021) and Milan (2009.

This match will be played at Allianz Stadium (no not Twickenham, or the one in Sydney) which is the home of Juventus FC - 36-time Serie A champions.

All Blacks v Italy - What happened last time?

The last time the two sides met was during pool play at the Rugby World Cup.

It was meant to be the second-most-competitive pool game for Ian Foster’s side but then everyone remembered that Italy are probably the seventh-best team in the Six Nations and the All Blacks were in superb form in Lyon. The best of the 14 tries was from the kickoff after the second, when Ardie Savea broke the line and ran deep into Italy’s half before linking up with Beauden Barrett, who found Mark Tele’a wide left. The wing then bounced through four Italian players to score. The four-try bonus point was secured in the 22nd minute. It was an impressive mix of forwards-led tries and some action for the backs as well.

All Blacks v Italy line-ups

All Blacks side: Named 12.30am Friday

Italy side: Named Friday

All Blacks v Italy form guide (last five tests)

All Blacks: L, W, W, W, W

Italy: W, L, W, W, L

Italy are coming off a 20-17 win over Georgia after trailing 17-6 at the break. Two weeks ago they were handed a 50-18 thrashing by Argentina.

All Blacks v Italy referee

Frenchman Pierre Brousset will be in charge of an All Blacks test for the first time - his eighth test. He was referee for the Pumas' 67-27 thrashing of the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship this year and also took charge of Italy’s Six Nations loss to Ireland in February.

All Blacks v Italy TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.02 Draw: $41 Italy: $11

All Blacks v Italy - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Italy, join Elliott Smith and Gregor Paul on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus James McOnie & Mike Lane of The Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.