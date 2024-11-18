Advertisement
All Blacks v Italy: All Blacks’ path to closing gap on Springboks – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
New Zealand have improved, but they haven’t gained any ground on South Africa after losing to them twice earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand have improved, but they haven't gained any ground on South Africa after losing to them twice earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks can finish 2024 with a 71% winning record.
  • The Springboks have lost just two tests this season.
  • The All Blacks conclude their 2024 campaign away to Italy on Sunday.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Turin

On a tour that has seen New Zealand beat two but not all of the Six Nations heavyweights and show a mix of both resilience and mental fragility in doing so, there is only one non-disputable fact to draw from the past few weeks.

