Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Italy: Time for Stephen Perofeta to show he is a test-level No 10 - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks lost to France 29-30 on Sunday morning
  • Scott Robertson’s side next face Italy in Turin, kickoff 9.10am on Sunday
  • The Italians beat Scotland and Wales while drawing with France in this year’s Six Nations

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.

OPINION

The All Blacks are going to make significant personnel changes to take on Italy in their but that won’t be accompanied by any change in attitude, desire or application, and shouldn’t be read as there being any hint of an underlying lack of respect.

Save

