Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Italy: All Blacks’ lacklustre performance against Italy raises concerns for coaches – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The All Blacks defeated Italy 29-11 in a sloppy match, 29-11. Video / Sky Sport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks won 29-11 against Italy but delivered an underwhelming performance in Turin.
  • Despite a strong scrum, the team struggled with cohesion, accuracy, and unforced errors.
  • Coach Scott Robertson noted a lack of energy and possible fatigue after four consecutive tests.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.

By Gregor Paul in Turin.

The All Blacks got their hoped-for victory in the last game of the season

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks